Lunchbreak: King Crab & Avocado Toast

Posted 12:49 PM, March 8, 2019, by

BLVD Executive Chef Johnny Besch

BLVD

817 W Lake St, Chicago IL, 60611

312.526.3116

http://www.blvdchicago.com

Recipe:

BLVD’s King Crab & Avocado Toast

 King Crab & Avocado Toast

4 Tbls Cooked & Chilled King Crab Legs or Meat

4 Tbls Green Papaya Salad (see below)

4 Tbls Avocado Mousse (see below)

2 Tbls Watermelon Radish or Globe Radish

1Tbls Micro Opal Basil or Green Basil

2 Slices Bread, Sourdough

Pinch of Sea Salt

 To build the toast, start by browning the sourdough in your toaster. Place a smear of the avocado mousse on top of the toast. Next, place a pile of the papaya salad on top of the avocado mousse. Garnish with the King Crab meat, sliced radish, basil and sea salt.

Green Papaya Salad

2 c Green Papaya

4 Tbls Scallion

1 Tbls Garlic

1 Tbls Thai Chili

4 Tbls Cherry Tomato

4 Tbls Green Beans

2 Tbls Lime Juice

1 Tbls Fish Sauce

1 Tbls Thai Basil

3 Tbls Raw Sugar

1 tsp Salt

Peel and seed unripe papaya. Push papaya through julienne attachment on mandolin or box grater. Mince garlic, slice scallion, seed and stem Thai chili, half tomato, blanch & slice green bean, and chiffonade Thai basil. Using a mortar and pestle, make a paste with the chili, garlic, salt, and fish sauce. In a large mixing bowl, combine everything. Toss and cover with plastic film wrap before placing in refrigerator for at least 1 hour before use.

Avocado Mousse

3 ea. Avocado

4 Tbls Yogurt

1 ea. Lemon Zest

1 ea. Lemon Juice

1 Tbls EVOO

1 tsp Salt, Kosher

1/2 tsp Pepper, White

 Deseed and dice avocado. Combine everything in a kitchen aid mixer with whip attachment. Pulse to whip mousse until smooth. Adjust seasoning if needed. If you don’t have a kitchen aid mixer or blender, crush avocado with a fork for a more rustic texture!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.