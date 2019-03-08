× Lunchbreak: King Crab & Avocado Toast

BLVD Executive Chef Johnny Besch

BLVD

817 W Lake St, Chicago IL, 60611

312.526.3116

http://www.blvdchicago.com

Recipe:

BLVD’s King Crab & Avocado Toast

4 Tbls Cooked & Chilled King Crab Legs or Meat

4 Tbls Green Papaya Salad (see below)

4 Tbls Avocado Mousse (see below)

2 Tbls Watermelon Radish or Globe Radish

1Tbls Micro Opal Basil or Green Basil

2 Slices Bread, Sourdough

Pinch of Sea Salt

To build the toast, start by browning the sourdough in your toaster. Place a smear of the avocado mousse on top of the toast. Next, place a pile of the papaya salad on top of the avocado mousse. Garnish with the King Crab meat, sliced radish, basil and sea salt.

Green Papaya Salad

2 c Green Papaya

4 Tbls Scallion

1 Tbls Garlic

1 Tbls Thai Chili

4 Tbls Cherry Tomato

4 Tbls Green Beans

2 Tbls Lime Juice

1 Tbls Fish Sauce

1 Tbls Thai Basil

3 Tbls Raw Sugar

1 tsp Salt

Peel and seed unripe papaya. Push papaya through julienne attachment on mandolin or box grater. Mince garlic, slice scallion, seed and stem Thai chili, half tomato, blanch & slice green bean, and chiffonade Thai basil. Using a mortar and pestle, make a paste with the chili, garlic, salt, and fish sauce. In a large mixing bowl, combine everything. Toss and cover with plastic film wrap before placing in refrigerator for at least 1 hour before use.

Avocado Mousse

3 ea. Avocado

4 Tbls Yogurt

1 ea. Lemon Zest

1 ea. Lemon Juice

1 Tbls EVOO

1 tsp Salt, Kosher

1/2 tsp Pepper, White

Deseed and dice avocado. Combine everything in a kitchen aid mixer with whip attachment. Pulse to whip mousse until smooth. Adjust seasoning if needed. If you don’t have a kitchen aid mixer or blender, crush avocado with a fork for a more rustic texture!