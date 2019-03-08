Lunchbreak: King Crab & Avocado Toast
BLVD Executive Chef Johnny Besch
BLVD
817 W Lake St, Chicago IL, 60611
312.526.3116
Recipe:
BLVD’s King Crab & Avocado Toast
King Crab & Avocado Toast
4 Tbls Cooked & Chilled King Crab Legs or Meat
4 Tbls Green Papaya Salad (see below)
4 Tbls Avocado Mousse (see below)
2 Tbls Watermelon Radish or Globe Radish
1Tbls Micro Opal Basil or Green Basil
2 Slices Bread, Sourdough
Pinch of Sea Salt
To build the toast, start by browning the sourdough in your toaster. Place a smear of the avocado mousse on top of the toast. Next, place a pile of the papaya salad on top of the avocado mousse. Garnish with the King Crab meat, sliced radish, basil and sea salt.
Green Papaya Salad
2 c Green Papaya
4 Tbls Scallion
1 Tbls Garlic
1 Tbls Thai Chili
4 Tbls Cherry Tomato
4 Tbls Green Beans
2 Tbls Lime Juice
1 Tbls Fish Sauce
1 Tbls Thai Basil
3 Tbls Raw Sugar
1 tsp Salt
Peel and seed unripe papaya. Push papaya through julienne attachment on mandolin or box grater. Mince garlic, slice scallion, seed and stem Thai chili, half tomato, blanch & slice green bean, and chiffonade Thai basil. Using a mortar and pestle, make a paste with the chili, garlic, salt, and fish sauce. In a large mixing bowl, combine everything. Toss and cover with plastic film wrap before placing in refrigerator for at least 1 hour before use.
Avocado Mousse
3 ea. Avocado
4 Tbls Yogurt
1 ea. Lemon Zest
1 ea. Lemon Juice
1 Tbls EVOO
1 tsp Salt, Kosher
1/2 tsp Pepper, White
Deseed and dice avocado. Combine everything in a kitchen aid mixer with whip attachment. Pulse to whip mousse until smooth. Adjust seasoning if needed. If you don’t have a kitchen aid mixer or blender, crush avocado with a fork for a more rustic texture!