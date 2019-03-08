× Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury

CHICAGO — A Cook County grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Prosecutors on Feb. 20 charged Smollett with a single count of disorderly conduct for filing a false report claiming two men attacked him downtown on Jan. 29 while shouting racist and homophobic slurs. Prosecutors alleged Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack. Police said the actor was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

Now, a grand jury has returned 16 felony counts of filing a false report.

Smollett, 36, has maintained his innocence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jussie Smollett bond proffer – Feb. 20, 2019 by WGN Web Desk on Scribd