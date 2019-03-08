Jane Byrne Interchange project now $300M over budget and 4 years late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — With construction season right around the corner in Illinois, the Dept of Transportation officials gave an update Thursday on what to expect for the ongoing Jane Byrne Interchange project.

The flyover ramp with the second lane from the northbound Dan Ryan to the westbound Eisenhower is expected to be open and complete by the end of this year.

But the worst may be on the way.

If the current timeline continues, the Jane Byrne Interchange Project will take nine years to complete.

“The all in cost is $713 million,” IDOT’s Anthony Quigley said. “That’s approximately $600 million in construction costs, so that’s where the costs are currently right now.”

That’s almost $300 million dollars more than the original estimated and four extra years.

“ It is a longer time period, but to help minimize the impacts of the motoring public, there are 400,000 vehicles out there, and we want to make sure everyone can get to work on time and still enjoy the city of Chicago,” Quigley said.

The good news for drivers is both eastbound and westbound construction on I-290 are expected to be complete by the end of this year.

However, IDOT said there are still eight more projects scheduled to begin next year That includes the reconstruction and addition of lanes to both northbound and southbound on 90/94. That will mean additional delays for drivers both on the Dan Ryan and Kennedy Expressways.

That construction will continue all the way until the expected completion date of 2022.

There are several ramp projects set to start this year as well. Drivers should plan to see detour signs popping up for those soon.