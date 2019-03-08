× Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Detroit

Detroit has won five straight meetings with the Bulls for the first time since 2005-06 (also five straight). The five wins have come by an average of 18.2 points, as the Pistons have made 30 more three-pointers than the Bulls in those five games (71-41).

➢ The Pistons have won 10 of their last 12 games for the first time since 2014-15. On Wednesday, Detroit scored 131 points against Minnesota, its most in regulation since November 29, 2017 vs. Phoenix (also 131).

➢ Detroit got 70 points from its bench on Wednesday, the team’s most bench points in regulation since the final game of the 2007-08 season at Cleveland (71).

➢ Andre Drummond has had a point-rebound double-double in 16 straight games, one shy of the longest streak in the NBA this season (Russell Westbrook from January 19 to February 28).

➢ Chicago is 5-3 since the All-Star break, and all eight games have been decided by 11 points or fewer. On Wednesday, the Bulls beat the 76ers, snapping a streak of 19 straight losses when trailing through three quarters.