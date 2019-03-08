Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Detroit

Detroit has won five straight meetings with the Bulls for the first time since 2005-06 (also five straight). The five wins have come by an average of 18.2 points, as the Pistons have made 30 more three-pointers than the Bulls in those five games (71-41).
The Pistons have won 10 of their last 12 games for the first time since 2014-15. On Wednesday, Detroit scored 131 points against Minnesota, its most in regulation since November 29, 2017 vs. Phoenix (also 131).
Detroit got 70 points from its bench on Wednesday, the team’s most bench points in regulation since the final game of the 2007-08 season at Cleveland (71).
Andre Drummond has had a point-rebound double-double in 16 straight games, one shy of the longest streak in the NBA this season (Russell Westbrook from January 19 to February 28).
Chicago is 5-3 since the All-Star break, and all eight games have been decided by 11 points or fewer. On Wednesday, the Bulls beat the 76ers, snapping a streak of 19 straight losses when trailing through three quarters.
Zach LaVine had 13 of his game-high 39 points in Wednesday’s win, including the game-winning layup. LaVine has put up double digits in the fourth quarter 13 times this season, the most by a Chicago player since Derrick Rose in 2009-10 (18).
