Former star of Mike and Molly, Billy Gardell, talks about working with Melissa McCarthy and Chuck Lorre on Mike and Molly and Young Sheldon, and his upcoming pilot "Bob Hearts Abishola." Gardell is performing stand up at the Chicago Improv on Friday 3/8 at 7:00, Saturday 3/9 at 7:00 and 9:15, and Sunday 3/10 at 7:00.

Tickets - https://chicago.improv.com/comedian/tw-artistinfo/Billy+Gardell/