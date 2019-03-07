× WGN MORNING NEWS TO HOST LIVE ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION ON FRIDAY, MARCH 15!

CHICAGO, March 7, 2019 – WGN Morning News throws its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 15 from 6am-10am. Join Robin Baumgarten, Larry Potash, Ana Belaval, Dean Richards, Morgan Kolkmeyer and, in what’s become a very special tradition, the “Lord of the Limerick” (Mike Toomey). Watch at home or join the fun at 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 West 115th Street in Merrionette Park.

There will be a FREE breakfast buffet from 6-10am, as well as green beer and other specials.

Fun highlights will also include: South Side Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen, Brother Rice/Mother McAuley Marching Band, Mother McAuley A Cappella Choir, St. Pat’s photo booth, go karts, face painters, Smarty Pants – balloons, jugglers, Chicago White Sox, Mr. Bubbles, The Jesse White Tumblers, The Reaper, Irish dancers and, of course, bagpipers! Special thanks to 115 Bourbon Street for their amazing venue.

This year’s party is sponsored by the Illinois Lottery, featuring the Lucky 7s game! St. Patrick’s Day is going to get a whole lot greener with Illinois Lottery Lucky 7s Instant Tickets. With this family of tickets, you could win over $1.7 MILLION dollars! So, add a little more green to your wallet and get scratchin’ today. Play Responsibly. Must be 18 or older to play.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com