Suspected Rockford gunman has extensive criminal history dating back to 1995

WGN Investigates

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The man suspected of shooting a Rockford deputy has a violent past, and extensive criminal history.

Floyd Brown, 39, has an extensive criminal history going back at least to 1995 in Sangamon County. In 2011, he was convicted of residential burglary and sent to prison. Shortly after getting out of prison, he was charged with disorderly conduct. What followed was a speeding ticket. Then an emergency order of protection, which expired last summer in July 20 to July 18.

Before going to prison, Brown had several traffic and speeding tickets, a violation of an order of protection, and charges of possessing a weapon after being charged as a felon.

According to court records filed downstate, WGN Investigates found Brown has at least 14 pages’ worth of charges.

In 1997 he was charged with resisting a peace officer in another domestic battery case and pleaded not guilty. There were more traffic cases, and other domestic calls for help, but charges were later dropped.

Brown was released from prison in January 2018, and was still on parole when the incident in Rockford occurred. He has outstanding warrants, which is why officers were looking for him Thursday.

Brown was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Thursday after a police chase and hours-long standoff.

