“Say Nothing” author Patrick Radden Keefe talks about Belfast kidnapping of 1972

Patrick Radden Keefe’s book, “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” tells the story of Jean McConville’s 1972 abduction. McConville, a Belfast mother of 10, was believed to be taken by the I.R.A., though the time’s political climate prevented any discussion of it.

Keefe brings that conversation to life in his book and uses it as a jumping-off point for further illuminate the conflict in Northern Ireland. Keefe is a staff writer at The New Yorker, an Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fellow at the New America Foundation and the author of The Snakehead and Chatter. His work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Slate, New York, and The New York Review of Books, and he is a frequent commentator on NPR, the BBC and MSNBC. He received the 2014 National Magazine Award for Feature Writing and is also the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Keefe will speak at the Irish American Heritage Center tonight at 7:00 PM, where he will read from and sign his book. The event is free.