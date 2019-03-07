Mom, baby with rare skin condition kicked off American Airlines flight

A South Carolina mom said last week she and her son were asked to leave an American Airlines flight because of their rare genetic skin condition.

Jordan Flake was set to fly back home when a crew member asked her about their rash, and requested a doctor’s note.

Flake said she explained that they both have Ichthyosis, a genetic skin condition. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it is not contagious.

American Airlines apologized for the incident and say they’re investigating what happened. They also refunded the woman’s trip.