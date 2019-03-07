Man charged with 1993 murder of teen killed while standing up to gangs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It took 25 years, but a man is now facing murder charges in the death of Richard Montclair, who family members say was shot and killed for standing up to gangs in his neighborhood.

“We waited a long time for this, and now, finally – justice. It’s all I want. I can’t bring him back,” Montclair's mother Diane Santiago said.

According to officials, 43-year-old Edgar Ortega had been in Mexico but turned himself in this week. After being returned to Chicago, he was charged with first-degree murder in Montclair's killing Thursday.

Chicago police and family members said at the time that the 18-year-old recent high school grad had been standing up to gang members when he was gunned down a block from his family's Southwest Side home. His mother remembers gang members had been harassing and intimidating people in his neighborhood.

“He just wanted to keep the gangs out, away from my family,” Santiago said.

For his brother Eddie Santiago, a cherished photo of his older brother from when he was 18 years old represents both a searing memory, and a search for justice.

“Rick was trying to protect more than his sister, his brothers, he was trying to protect the whole neighborhood, he was that kind of kid. He hated the gangs and he let ‘em know it,” Eddie Santiago said, reading from a yellowed Sun-Times article.

It all led to a confrontation in December of 1993 where Montclair was shot in the heart and killed, according to Assistant Cook County States Attorney Jamie Santini. Witnesses and police identified Edgar Ortega as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, but later learned he had fled to Mexico, where he had family.

The murder went unsolved for 25 years before the 43-year-old turned himself in, but it's unclear why he decided to do so. His attorney says he had been teaching English in Mexico.

The things we carry aren’t always tangible, for Montclair’s mother, it’s the burden of a broken heart.

“You know what? I may not have my son here, but he’s in there, and that’s what matters to me. He’s going to pay the price," Diane Santiago said.

The judge denied bond in this case, calling Ortega a flight risk. He will appear in court again on March 26.