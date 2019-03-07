Lightfoot, Preckwinkle to face-off in first televised debate since Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle will face-off Thursday evening in their first televised debate since the two won the most votes on Election Day.

Lightfoot put out a new political ad and this time, it highlighted Preckwinkle’s ties to embattled Ald. Ed Burke, and touched on the sweetened beverage tax.

Lightfoot picked up the endorsement Thursday of Chicago's Firefighters Union as she works to build support on the northwest and southwest sides. Those areas have high concentrations of city workers who consistently turn out to vote.

“An entrenched political insider won’t lead Chicago forward. It’s time to bring in the light,” the ad says.

"Her opponent is a very nice woman, and she's done some good things , but we feel like Lori is the person who's going to bring Local 2, and the city of Chicago forward," Jim Tracy, Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2, said.

Preckwinkle hit back after the ad with a statement that said in part, "For a candidate who brands herself as a progressive, Lightfoot continues to endear herself to some of the city’s most conservative Republican officials."

“If people who are looking for somebody who has implemented change, that’s me,” Preckwinkle said at a previous press conference.

“She’s amalgamating all this power and she wants more,” Lightfoot said. “So, sorry. She is the embodiment of the broken, corrupt political machine. If she takes offense, sorry. The facts are the facts.”

The candidates are also vying for the endorsement of Willie Wilson, who won the majority of the city's black wards in the first round. He is expected to announce who he's supporting on Friday.

The debate is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. on NBC 5.