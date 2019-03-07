× Ex-Ald. Vrdolyak expected to plead guilty today

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak will reportedly plead guilty Thursday to federal tax charges after allegedly cutting a deal for millions of dollars from the state’s settlement with tobacco companies back in the 1990’s.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the 81-year-old was charged in an indictment two-years ago that alleged he obstructed an IRS investigation into the tobacco deal by hiding payments to and from his associate, attorney Daniel Soso.

Soso pleaded guilty to one count of income tax evasion for his role in the scheme last week.

Vrdolyak was scheduled to go on trial on April 15.

Court records show the longtime 10th Ward alderman is expected to enter the guilty plea during a hearing on Thursday.

He previously claimed the deal wasn’t a secret, and that then-Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan signed off on it.

A spokesperson for Ryan says Vrdolyak was never authorized by the attorney general to receive any of the tobacco settlement proceeds.