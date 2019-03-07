Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens discusses her latest “Balancing Act” column on the dialogue about celebrities with histories of abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heidi Stevens writes the "Balancing Act" column for the Chicago Tribune, where she has worked since 1998. Before covering lifestyles, she was an editor in the Tribune’s entertainment department.

With Michael Jackson and R Kelly entering the national conversation, Stevens' latest column, “We're talking plenty about separating art from the artist. What if the art is what allowed an artist to prey?” examines the question of whether or not we should enjoy the work of “deeply-flawed” humans. She joins us to discuss her column and further the discussion she sparks.

