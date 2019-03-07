Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center ED, Char Rivette, talks childhood sexual abuse amidst R. Kelly and Michael Jackson cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Char Rivette talks about recent sexual allegations regarding the Michael Jackson and R. Kelly cases.

Rivette has served as Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center’s Executive Director since 2009. In addition to overseeing the operations of the not-for-profit entity, she facilitates the Multidisciplinary Leadership Team housed at ChicagoCAC, which includes members of Chicago Police Department, Department of Children & Family Services, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and Cook County Health. During her tenure, the organization has grown by more than 50 percent and expanded its building by 75 percent, allowing for expanded investigative services and support, mental health services, outreach and prevention, and collaborative partnerships.

Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center and its partners are the front-line responders in Chicago to reports of child sexual abuse. They also respond to reports of child physical abuse, witness to violence, and other serious maltreatment. Since opening their doors in 2001, they have served more than 34,000 children.