Break in cold, rain and strong winds here; more snow north
-
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
-
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Winter Weather Advisory continues in effect for light, blowing snow until later tonight
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
-
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday; snow, rain could cause icy road conditions
-
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
-
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend
-
Polar vortex thaw creates headaches for Chicago homeowners
-
-
Update: Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix of Freezing Rain/Drizzle and accumulating snow Monday from late afternoon/evening into Tuesday, generally in counties along and north of Interstate-80
-
Freezing rain, snow causing messy commute, power outages, school closures
-
Dangerous wind chills early this Sunday morning-Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow and blowing snow tonight into Monday north and central portions of the Chicago area