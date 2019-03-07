Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Buffalo
- The Sabres have lost seven consecutive games on the road, having been outscored 25-11 in that span. They have allowed five goals in each of their last three road games, something they have not done since 2014-15 (three straight games).
- Chicago has lost two straight – a 6-3 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday and a 5-2 defeat to San Jose on Sunday. The Hawks have allowed at least five goals in 18 games this season, tied for third most in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks beat the Sabres on February 1, 7-3. They are 13-1-0 against the Sabres since 2010-11, their best record against any opponent. The Sabres’ 1-10-3 record against Chicago in that time is their second-worst record against any opponent (1-10-2 versus the Blues).
- Jack Eichel scored twice against Edmonton on Monday, matching his career high with 25 goals on the season. He needs two more to reach 100 career goals – the last skater to hit 100 career goals in his first four seasons in a Sabres jersey was Thomas Vanek (144) from 2005-06 to 2008-09.
- Erik Gustafsson lit the lamp against San Jose and has 10 points (1g, 9a) in his last six games. He has 48 points on the season after having 16 points all of last season – that 32-point increase is the second largest in the NHL behind Toronto’s Kasperi Kapanen (+33, minimum 30 games each season).
- Since February 1, Buffalo has converted on 26.5 percent of power plays, sixth best in the NHL. In January, the Sabres scored on only 4.0 percent of their power plays, worst in the NHL.