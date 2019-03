NEW YORK —It looks like April the giraffe is ready to have another calf!

April lives at Animal Adventure Park in New York.

According to zoo officials, it may take hours or days for the birth to happen, but that “things are looking imminent” for April.

This would reportedly be April’s fifth calf.

In 2017, pregnant April had fans waiting for two months before she gave birth to Tajiri. At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park’s YouTube streaming of the event.

Click here to watch live stream