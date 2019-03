Sponsored Content: Those varicose can be unsightly but can lead to more serious problems if left untreated. We talk with Dr. Narendra Garg about a non-invasive varicose vein treatment. At Veins Without Surgery, Dr. Garg uses Endovenous Laser Therapy and ultrasound imaging to treat veinous problems with minimal downtime for his patients. Learn more about Dr. Garg at http://www.VeinsWithoutSurgery.com. Vein treatment without scarring is possible.