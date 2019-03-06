VIDEO: R. Kelly arrives at Daley Center for hearing on back child support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Musician R. Kelly arrived at the Daley Center around 1:45 p.m. for a hearing regarding back child support.

Kelly is out on bail after he pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse charges. The charges involve females dating back to 1998, and include three underage girls.

Judge Lori Rosen set the hearing after she found that Kelly was behind on his child support payments.

Kelly owes his ex-wife more than $161,000 for the care of their three children. He faces more jail time if he does not pay up.

Kelly gave his first television interview about the sex abuse case against him, where he told "CBS This Morning" that his accusers are liars.

"All of them are lying," said Kelly. "I have been assassinated."

In another part of the interview, Kelly stood up and yelled, "I didn't do this stuff! This is not me!"

Kelly denies holding any women against their will.

But a family in Georgia says they haven't been in contact with their daughter in two years.

Tim and Jonjelyn Savage want Kelly to make their daughter, Joycelyn, available to talk to them.

"Joycelyn, we went from seeing you, talking to you weekly, to not seeing you for two years," said her mother, Jonjelyn Savage. "So that is a clear indication to us, and as a mother, that something is definitely wrong with this situation."

"We are a solid family, we care about our daughter. From day one the only thing we wanted to do was actually to see our daughter, hear from our daughter, and make sure she's fine," Joycelyn's father, Tim Savage."

The Savage family says Kelly brainwashed their daughter and another woman who is living with them.

Kelly told CBS it was Savage's father that brought his daughter to him, "I didn't go looking for a Joycelyn Savage. I was doing my show … he brought her and asked a friend of mine to put her on the stage with R. Kelly, make sure she's on the stage."

"At no point did this family sell their daughter to anyone or provide their daughter for anything for money," attorney Gerald Griggs said Wednesday during a news conference. "At no point has Mr. Kelly ever met Mr. Timothy Savage."

