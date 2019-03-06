Prosecutors drop charges against former Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock if he pays back IRS, campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors will drop all charges against former Illinois Rep. Aaron Schock as long as he pays back the IRS and his campaign fund.

Schock appeared in court Wednesday morning for the first time since the U.S. Supreme Court declined to get involved in his corruption case.

As part of the deal, 37-year-old Schock has to pay $42,000 to the IRS and $68,000 to his congressional campaign fund. If he does this, and doesn't get into any other trouble, prosecutors will drop all felony charges against him.

Schock resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny of his spending, including redecorating his office in the style of the "Downton Abbey" TV series. He was indicted in 2016 on 22 counts, including wire fraud and falsification of election commission filings.

Schock pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys argued the case should be dismissed, saying his prosecution violated separation-of-powers clauses. The Supreme Court declined last month to consider it.

The case was originally filed in central Illinois. The Justice Department transferred it to prosecutors in Chicago last year.

