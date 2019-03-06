× Midday Fix: Flavorful & Meatless Dishes for Lent from Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

Nick Santangelo, Executive Chef – Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 E. Superior St

Chicago, IL 60611

312-266-0400

http://www.jakemelnicks.com

Event:

Today’s dishes that will be available every Friday during the Lent Season from March 8th through April 19th, as well as Ash Wednesday on March 6.

Recipe:

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

Ingredient Quantity Measure Head of cauliflower, cut in florets 1 Buttermilk 2 cups Seasoning salt 2 tsp all purpose flour 2 cups Garlic salt 1 tsp white pepper 1/4 tsp Jakes Buffalo Sauce 8 (1) Oz (cup) canola oil for frying celery or carrot sticks

Mix the buttermilk with 1 tsp of the seasoning salt. Marinate cauliflower about 30 minutes.

Mix the remaining seasoning salt, garlic salt, white pepper and flour. Dredge cauliflower in seasoned flour and shake off excess

Fry florets in a portable fryer or a heavy bottomed pot with Canola oil at 350 degrees.

Fry until crisp and tender, about 4-5 minutes. Toss with Buffalo sauce.

Serve with carrots, celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing. Enjoy!

Portobello Reuben

Ingredient Quantity Measure Portobello , Large 3 ea Pastrami spice to taste olive oil 1 T sauerkraut 8 (1) oz (cup) Swiss Cheese, sliced 4 ea thousand Island 2 (4) oz (T) Marble Rye, sliced 4 ea

Clean “gills” of Portobello with a spoon. Toss with Olive oil and pastrami spice. Roast in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes.

Slice each Portobello on a bias into thick slices, about 5 slices each.

Toast bread with butter on a pan or griddle.

Spread each slice of bread with Thousand Island. Top bread with mushrooms, kraut, swiss cheese and heat in a 350 degree oven or in the pan until melted.

Enjoy!