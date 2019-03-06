Man convicted of sex trafficking slain teen marketed online

CHICAGO —A man accused of sex-trafficking a teenager who was killed by a customer was convicted of the charges by a federal jury.

Joseph Hazley was found guilty Wednesday of sex-trafficking Desiree Robinson and two other victims. The 16-year-old Robinson was allegedly killed in December 2016 by a man who answered an online sex advertisement.

The 35-year-old Hazley is the second person convicted in connection with Robinson’s case. Charles McFee pleaded guilty last year to a sex-trafficking conspiracy.

McFee testified during Hazley’s trial, explaining how he sold Robinson to Hazley for a finder’s fee of $250 he never collected.

Antonio Rosales, is awaiting trial in Cook County Circuit Court on first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges in Robinson’s death.

Hazley, who was asleep in his car while Robinson was being slain in a nearby house, faces a life prison sentence.