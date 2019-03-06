Lunchbreak: Brazilian Fish Stew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Cory Morris

Nacional 27

325 W. Huron, Chicago Il 60654

312-664-2727

www.nacional27chicago.com

Events:

Nacional 27 celebrated 20 years as one of the hottest Latin dinner and salsa clubs in Chicago. Nacional 27 serves dinner Wednesday – Saturday and hosts complimentary salsa lessons on Wednesday evenings, live DJs on Friday and Saturday nights at 11pm.

Tallboy Taco (open for lunch & dinner Monday – Friday & dinner on Saturday (starting at 3pm), located in the bar of Nacional 27 serves authentic Mexican tacos on homemade tortillas, in a casual counter-service setting.

Recipe:

Halibut Moqueca, a Brazilian Fish Stew

3 medium cloves garlic, minced

1⁄ 4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. kosher salt

3 pounds of halibut, cut into 2 inch steaks

3 tbsp. olive oil

3 tbsp. palm oil

1 medium white onion, thinly sliced

1 cup coconut milk

1 medium green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 medium vine-ripe tomatoes, halved, seeded, and sliced

1⁄ 2 cup cilantro leaves and thin stems, coarsely chopped

3 medium scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

In a large bowl, combine the garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Add the fish and turn the pieces to coat. Cover the bowl and refrigerate 30 minutes.

In a large, high-sided skillet set over medium heat, add the olive oil. Once hot, add the fish with its marinade and cook until the liquid is nearly evaporated, 15–30 seconds. Add the palm oil and onion and cook, stirring, until the onion just begins to soften, 15–20 seconds. Add the coconut milk and 1 cup water; raise the heat to bring the ­liquid to a low boil, then lower the heat to achieve a gentle simmer. Cook, stirring and turning the fish occasionally, taking care not to break it apart, until the onions are tender and the fish is cooked through, 8–10 minutes. Add the peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and scallions; cover and cook until the peppers are softened slightly, about 4 minutes more. Season with more salt as needed to taste.