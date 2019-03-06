La Vida Baseball founder Jay Sharmar joins Sports Feed on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We've featured the baseball website a few times here on Sports Feed and discussed how it helps to inform people about the proud history of Latino players in Major League Baseball.

On Wednesday, we got a chance to talk to the founder of La Vida Baseball.

Jay Sharman was on the program to discuss the site and the coverage of Latino players of the past and present in association with the Baseball Hall of Fame. Along with that, he also discussed this year's MLB Hispanic Heritage Month that will take place in September.

Watch his discussion on these topics with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.