Two Chicago talk radio stations are joining forces to deliver a historic podcasts featuring two of the city’s most provocative hosts. AM 560 The Answer’s Joe Walsh and WVON 1690AM’s Maze Jackson will team up for the weekly podcast series, Uncomfortable Conversations.

The weekly podcast will be available each Thursday at uncomfortable-conversations.com. Topics will include political, social and pop-culture news from two very different perspectives.