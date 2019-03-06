Jason Lieser joins Sports Feed to discuss the Blackhawks’ final month of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At the beginning of the year, the playoffs seemed like a long shot, then they cracked into the final Wild Card spot for a brief time in late February, and now they'll need an incredible run to make it to the postseason.

It's been that crazy of a year for the Blackhawks, who started their year strong, fired Joel Quenneville, slumped at the end of 2018, then had their roller coaster the last few months.

That made for an interesting first year for Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun Times on the beat, and he discussed a few of those topics on the team on Sports Feed Wednesday. Watch his segments with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.