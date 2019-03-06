× Chicago’s Special Olympians off to the Persian Gulf

CHICAGO — A group of Special Olympians are off to go for the gold.

Athletes and coaches from the Chicago-area took off from O’Hare International Airport Wednesday morning, en route to the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

The group first stopped in Newark, New Jersey to meet up with the entire American team.

After a night of celebration, Team USA takes off for the United Arab Emirates.

This year’s Special Olympics run March 14-21.