Chicagoans on the move mark start of Lent with ‘Ashes to Go’

CHICAGO —For more than one billion Christians worldwide, the Lenten season started Wednesday.

For many of the more than two million roman Catholics in Chicago -- and Christians across other denominations -- Lent becomes a time of self-imposed sacrifice and a reflection on scripture, “dust to dust, ashes to ashes.”

Thousands of devout souls in Chicago received a cross of ashes Wednesday, but many didn’t get them inside of a church.

As the world becomes increasingly impatient, looking for drive through service in every aspect of life, perhaps it makes sense why many found themselves receiving “Ashes to Go.”

As WGN’s Mike Lowe reports, from the morning commute at Daley Plaza to the lunch crowd on State Street, dozens sought the Sign of the Cross.