Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Philadelphia
- The Sixers beat the Magic last night, 114-106, winning their third game in four. Philadelphia has gone 3-6 in the second game of back-to-backs this season – only Sacramento (3-7) and San Antonio (3-8) have fared worse among teams currently over .500.
- JJ Redick scored 26 points to lead the Sixers in the win over the Magic, going six-of-nine from three. Redick had gone 11-of-42 (26.2 percent) from beyond the arc in his previous six games.
- In his most recent game in Chicago on February 22, 2018, Ben Simmons scored a career-high 32 points on 72.2-percent shooting (13-of-18). Simmons has posted 32 career games with a field-goal percentage of 70.0 percent or higher, sixth most in the NBA since last season (min. 5 FGA).
- The Bulls have lost two in a row directly following a stretch of five wins in six games. Chicago shot 4-of-25 (16.0 percent) from three in its most recent loss at Indiana, the team’s second-lowest three-point percentage in a game all-time (3-of-30, 10.0 percent vs. NY on 2/19/2018) (min. 25 3PA).
- Lauri Markkanen shot 1-of-7 from three in the loss, scoring 14 points. Markkanen averages 17.3 points on 34.9 percent three-point shooting in losses this season compared to 24.3 points per game on 42.0 percent from deep in wins.
- The Sixers have won three straight against the Bulls, their longest win streak against Chicago since winning three straight between January 2011 and February 2012. Their last win streak of four or more games versus the Bulls spanned five games from November 7, 2003 to December 10, 2004.