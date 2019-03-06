× 6 women sexually abused by counselor at rehab center Timberline Knolls, prosecutors say

LEMONT, Ill. — Cook County prosecutors allege that a counselor at a women’s rehab center in Lemont sexually abused six women there last year.

Timberline Knolls has a national reputation as a rehab center, drawing celebrities like Kesha and Demi Lovato.

But allegations against one of its counselors, Mike Jacksa, began to surface last summer.

Former patients told police that Jacksa subjected them to fondling, rape and other sexual assault crimes.

But Timberline officials waited at least three weeks to contact police, while they conducted their own internal investigation.

Jacksa faces 62 felony charges. He has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial in Cook County jail.