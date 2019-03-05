× What is Chicago’s record for number of days with high temperatures less than 60 degrees?

Dear Tom,

What is Chicago’s record for number of days with high temperatures less than 60 degrees? Our current string began on Nov. 1, 2018. As of March 1, the string will be 121 days, and cold weather is forecast to continue for at least several days.

Greg Mate, McHenry

Dear Greg,

You are correct that Chicago will be spending the next several days in the deep freeze. However, we are far from a record number of days with high temperatures below 60 degrees. Our current string of sub-60 days will likely persist for at least another 15 days. Beyond that? We will just have to wait and see.

Chicago’s record for days with high temperatures of 59 degrees or lower currently stands at a whopping 163 days: from Nov. 11, 1880, through April 22, 1881. The second-longest number of consecutive sub-60 degree days is 157 days, from Nov. 7, 1890, through April 12, 1891.