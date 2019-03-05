Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ final season trailer

HBO released an official trailer for the final season of “Game of Thrones” Tuesday.

The six-episode season 8 will focus on the showdown between Jon Snow and his allies, and the Army of the Dead.

The battle sequence, which will take place in Winterfell, will reportedly be the longest in film history. Entertainment Weekly reports that several of the actors collapsed while making it, and one series regular actress, who was not identified, even passed out.

GoT’s final season premieres on April 14.

