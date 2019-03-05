Ex-Chicago cop to go on trial after 14 years on the run

CHICAGO -- Attorneys will make their opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a former Chicago police sergeant accused of shaking down drug dealers.
Eddie Hicks was arrested in Detroit last year, after 14-years on the run.
The 70-year-old is charged with racketeering, drug, theft and firearm counts.
He fled Chicago in 2003 the day before his trial was supposed to start.
Prosecutors say Hicks led a crew of five men, including other cops, who robbed drug dealers, then re-sold the drugs.
Hicks was a longtime narcotics officer and retired from the Chicago Police Department while under federal investigation in March 2000.
The trial is expected to last at least three days.
