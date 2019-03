CHICAGO — Multiple accidents have been reported across Chicago as light snow is causing very slick road conditions Tuesday morning.

Several accidents have been reported on local expressways. especially the Kennedy and Eisenhower Expressways. Here’s a look at 7 a.m. travel times:

Here are just a few of the accidents that have popped up:

OB I-290: Police on scene of a crash near Central Ave (a lot of debris remains from earlier crashes)… 1 HR 25 MINUTES (each way): Dtwn-IL-390. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/FQweM35iwp — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 5, 2019

SB I-294: Watch for slick spots… This truck slid off to the side just before the Cermak Rd exit ramp! #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/2Y5Av50Wwu — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 5, 2019

OB I-290: A crash near Laramie Ave BLOCKS 2 right lanes… 45 MINUTES: Dtwn-IL-390. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/2G3mBEwZti — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 5, 2019

A semi crash closes the intersection of 35th @ Shields. pic.twitter.com/lvM5ypNqGf — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 5, 2019

A crash on the OB Kennedy @ Kimball blocks the 2 left lanes. pic.twitter.com/C94NMSInoa — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 5, 2019

For the latest traffic updates, go to wgntv.com/traffic or follow @WGNTraffic on Twitter.