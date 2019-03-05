× Lunchbreak: Saigonese style crispy rice crepe with shrimp and bacon, lettuce and Vietnamese herbs

Thai Dang, Chef / Owner, HaiSous

HaiSous

1800 S. Carpenter St., Chicago

http://www.haisous.com

Event:

https://baconfestchicago.com/

The 11th Annual Baconfest Chicago

UIC Dorin Forum (725 West Roosevelt)

Friday Dinner – April 5: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM VIP Hour / 7:00 PM -10:00 PM General Admission Period

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM VIP Hour / 7:00 PM -10:00 PM General Admission Period Saturday Lunch – April 6: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM VIP Hour / 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM General Admission Period

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM VIP Hour / 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM General Admission Period Saturday Dinner – April 6: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM VIP Hour / 7:00 PM -10:00 PM General Admission Period

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM VIP Hour / 7:00 PM -10:00 PM General Admission Period Exciting list of new restaurants and returning favorites over three sessions. Each session will offer a unique menu of creative bacon dishes and its own lineup of celebrated chefs. New participants include Drawl Southern Cookhouse & Whiskey, Royal Grocer, Swill Inn, Taureaux Tavern.

Baconfest Chicago supports the Greater Chicago Food Depository with a donation from event proceeds, a raffle on site and a food drive at the event. Over its 10 year history, the event has generated more than $440,000 in donations to the area’s largest food bank. This translates to more than 1.3 million meals for hungry people in the Chicagoland community.

Ticket Tiers:

General Admission: $85 (+ fees)

VIP: $160 (+ fees)

Bacon-Only: $60 (+ fees) for bacon tastings only (no drink tickets)

Group General Admission: $70 (+ fees) each for a minimum purchase of 5 tickets

General Admission tickets offer access to a three hour tasting session of their choice with unlimited tastings of creative bacon dishes. VIP tickets give guests an hour of early access to the annual pork-a-palooza. All ticket types (other than Bacon-Only) include 7 drink tickets good for beer, wine and cocktails.

The Golden Rasher Awards

Chefs compete in two categories: Most Creative Use of Bacon and Best Front of House Presentation, with winners taking home engraved pewter pigs. Most Creative Use of Bacon comes in two flavors: Judges’ Choice, awarded by a panel of handpicked judges from the Chicago food world and Peoples’ Choice, selected by Baconfest attendees who vote for their favorite by text message. For the bacon public, a prize is offered for Best Bacon Poem.

Recipe:

Bánh Xèo Tôm Thịt Bacon

Saigonese style crispy rice crepe with shrimp and bacon, lettuce and Vietnamese herbs

Crispy Crepe Batter:

1 cup rice flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 cup coconut milk

½ cup warm water

2 scallions thinly slice

With a whisk, mix all ingredients in a bowl and set aside.

Allow mixture to sit for at least 4 hours before use.

It is best to make the batter overnight.

Add sliced scallion before using.

Filling:

1 package of bacon for 1/4 cup of rendered bacon fat

2 cups bean sprouts (used later, see below)

6 shrimp (peeled/deveined)

Split each shrimp in half and sauté in oil. Season with salt and pepper, set aside.

To render bacon fat, cook bacon strips in a pan for 10-12 minutes. Remove bacon from heat and set aside.

Pour bacon fat into a jar or other suitable container.

Tdangs bacon Nước mắm vinaigrette:

1 medium shallots, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

4 slices of bacon, cut into small strips

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoon palm sugar or granulated sugar to taste

1 fresh thai chili or 1 pinch red pepper flakes

Fish sauce to taste

Place bacon in cold sauté pan on medium heat until almost crisp.

Then add shallot, garlic and chili. Sweat for 2-3 minutes.

Lower heat, add in vinegar and sugar. Turn off heat.

Let mixture cool.

Add fish sauce to taste. Fish sauce is your “salt” this will add depth to sauce

Crispy Crepe: