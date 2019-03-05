Lunchbreak: Saigonese style crispy rice crepe with shrimp and bacon, lettuce and Vietnamese herbs
Thai Dang, Chef / Owner, HaiSous
HaiSous
1800 S. Carpenter St., Chicago
Event:
- The 11th Annual Baconfest Chicago
- UIC Dorin Forum (725 West Roosevelt)
- Friday Dinner – April 5: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM VIP Hour / 7:00 PM -10:00 PM General Admission Period
- Saturday Lunch – April 6: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM VIP Hour / 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM General Admission Period
- Saturday Dinner – April 6: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM VIP Hour / 7:00 PM -10:00 PM General Admission Period
- Exciting list of new restaurants and returning favorites over three sessions. Each session will offer a unique menu of creative bacon dishes and its own lineup of celebrated chefs. New participants include Drawl Southern Cookhouse & Whiskey, Royal Grocer, Swill Inn, Taureaux Tavern.
- Baconfest Chicago supports the Greater Chicago Food Depository with a donation from event proceeds, a raffle on site and a food drive at the event. Over its 10 year history, the event has generated more than $440,000 in donations to the area’s largest food bank. This translates to more than 1.3 million meals for hungry people in the Chicagoland community.
Ticket Tiers:
- General Admission: $85 (+ fees)
- VIP: $160 (+ fees)
- Bacon-Only: $60 (+ fees) for bacon tastings only (no drink tickets)
- Group General Admission: $70 (+ fees) each for a minimum purchase of 5 tickets
- General Admission tickets offer access to a three hour tasting session of their choice with unlimited tastings of creative bacon dishes. VIP tickets give guests an hour of early access to the annual pork-a-palooza. All ticket types (other than Bacon-Only) include 7 drink tickets good for beer, wine and cocktails.
The Golden Rasher Awards
- Chefs compete in two categories: Most Creative Use of Bacon and Best Front of House Presentation, with winners taking home engraved pewter pigs. Most Creative Use of Bacon comes in two flavors: Judges’ Choice, awarded by a panel of handpicked judges from the Chicago food world and Peoples’ Choice, selected by Baconfest attendees who vote for their favorite by text message. For the bacon public, a prize is offered for Best Bacon Poem.
Recipe:
Bánh Xèo Tôm Thịt Bacon
Saigonese style crispy rice crepe with shrimp and bacon, lettuce and Vietnamese herbs
Crispy Crepe Batter:
1 cup rice flour
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 cup coconut milk
½ cup warm water
2 scallions thinly slice
- With a whisk, mix all ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
- Allow mixture to sit for at least 4 hours before use.
- It is best to make the batter overnight.
- Add sliced scallion before using.
Filling:
1 package of bacon for 1/4 cup of rendered bacon fat
2 cups bean sprouts (used later, see below)
6 shrimp (peeled/deveined)
- Split each shrimp in half and sauté in oil. Season with salt and pepper, set aside.
- To render bacon fat, cook bacon strips in a pan for 10-12 minutes. Remove bacon from heat and set aside.
- Pour bacon fat into a jar or other suitable container.
Tdangs bacon Nước mắm vinaigrette:
1 medium shallots, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
4 slices of bacon, cut into small strips
3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
2 teaspoon palm sugar or granulated sugar to taste
1 fresh thai chili or 1 pinch red pepper flakes
Fish sauce to taste
- Place bacon in cold sauté pan on medium heat until almost crisp.
- Then add shallot, garlic and chili. Sweat for 2-3 minutes.
- Lower heat, add in vinegar and sugar. Turn off heat.
- Let mixture cool.
- Add fish sauce to taste. Fish sauce is your “salt” this will add depth to sauce
Crispy Crepe:
- In a 12 inch non-stick pan on medium heat, heat pan for 2 minutes.
- Add 2 teaspoon of rendered bacon fat to pan.
- Swirl around to spread fat evenly.
- With a ladle, ladle in batter and swirl with one hand to spread batter evenly around circumference of the pan.
- Add in rendered bacon and cooked shrimp around on top of batter.
- Turn heat on high, drizzle a little fat around the rim to allow crepe to get crispy.
- Once all of the batter looks cooked, add bean sprouts.
- Cook until a nice crust has formed.
- Then fold half onto it shelf.
- Drain, pat dry of extra oil/fat and serve immediately with Tdangs bacon Nước mắm vinaigrette.