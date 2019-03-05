Lincoln Yards developer offering more affordable housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The developer of the $6 billion Lincoln Yards project is doubling the number of affordable housing units it will offer in its proposal.

The compromise was announced at City Hall Tuesday,

The number of affordable units will jump from 300 to 600 in the 50-acre site along the Chicago River.

Affordable housing advocates applauded the move and announced support for the development.

Developers have also agreed to offer more green space.

Lincoln Yards is scheduled to seek approval from the City Council’s zoning committee at a meeting Thursday.

The plan also needs the approval of the City Council’s finance committee and the full City Council.