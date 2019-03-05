Lawsuits allege Illinois youth hockey association makes sport more expensive, less competitive

Two lawsuits are challenging the organization that oversees youth hockey in Illinois.

Representatives from two aspiring clubs allege that the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois makes the sport more expensive and less competitive than in other states.

The lawsuits charge that AHAI limits only four clubs at the most elite level, despite a recent boom in youth hockey.

The lawsuit also alleges the limit on the number of clubs has driven up costs and limited opportunities for young hockey players.

The AHAI did not comment on the lawsuit.