× ‘I’m fighting for my f—ing life’: R. Kelly gets emotional in first TV interview since sexual abuse charges

CHICAGO — R. Kelly got emotional in his first television interview since being charged with sexual abuse against a woman and three underage girls in Chicago.

Kelly, 52, was interviewed by CBS This Morning’s Gayle King, and angrily denied the accusations. At one point, Kelly looks at the camera and screams that “it’s stupid” to think he would hold women against their will given his past.

“Stop it. Y’all quit playing. Quit playing. I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me. I’m fighting for my f—ing life,” he says in the video posted on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in February. A Cook County judge set bail at $1 million, calling the accusations against Kelly “disturbing.”

A woman posted bond for Kelly on Feb. 25, and the R&B star walked out of Cook County Jail just hours after his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Kelly spent three nights in jail.

Each of the 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Kelly is facing carries a possible sentence of three to seven years; probation without prison time is also an option.

The full interview is scheduled to air on CBS This Morning on Wednesday.