Ex-Ald. Ed Vrdolyak set to plead guilty in tobacco settlement scheme

CHICAGO — Former city council powerbroker Ed Vrdolyak will reportedly plead guilty to taking part in a tobacco settlement scheme.

The 81-year-old was charged more than two-years ago with cutting a deal for millions of dollars from the state’s settlement with tobacco companies back in the 1990’s.

Vrdolyak’s trial was scheduled to begin next month.

Court records show the longtime 10th Ward alderman is expected to enter the guilty plea Thursday.

He previously claimed the deal wasn’t a secret, and that then-Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan signed off on it.