Cicero police officer files lawsuit alleging sexual harassment by supervisors

CICERO, Ill. — A Cicero auxiliary police officer has filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was sexually harassed and sexually assaulted by three of her supervisors.

The lawsuit Feb. 21 by the part-time officer in federal court in Chicago.

According to the lawsuit, she reported the supervisors to human resources, but was ignored.

The woman claims she was encouraged to flirt with male officers.

She also said one of her supervisors forced her to have sex with him, and gave her a sexually transmitted disease. He later tried to get her to leave the department so she would stop complaining about his behavior, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“The town of Cicero, through its supervisory staff in the Cicero Police Department maintained a pattern and practice of inferior treatment of females with respect to the terms and conditions of employment, including job assignments, harassment, training, promotions and overtime assignments,” the officer’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.

Cicero police have not commented on the lawsuit.