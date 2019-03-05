Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
-
Round of winter weather, round of rain
-
Week starts with light snow, wintry mix likely Wednesday
-
Snow, cold and rain persist
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Snow, ice and cold: Winter rolls on
-
Temps to reach 50s Monday
-
-
Snow expected Sunday, cold temps Monday
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
Cold returns after warm Valentine’s Day