Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana

Posted 11:27 PM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43PM, March 5, 2019
