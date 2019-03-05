Child’s body found dumped on Los Angeles County hiking trail

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif — A young child's body was found dumped along a hiking trail in Los Angeles County Tuesday , officials said.

KTLA reports gardeners discovered the victim's body about 10:35 a.m. south of Hacienda Boulevard and Glenmark Drive in Hacienda Heights, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An official at the scene said the child was black and possibly 7 to 10 years old. A law enforcement source had initially told KTLA that the victim is a girl, but authorities are waiting to identify the sex of the victim, Lt. Scott Hogland said.

The source also told KTLA that the body was found inside what appeared to be a suitcase, but Hogland said luggage was found "in the close proximity" to the body, and he could not say whether the victim was found inside that piece of luggage.

The lieutenant said the body had apparently been "dumped" or "pushed off the edge of roadway down the embankment" and onto an equestrian trail in the area. It is unclear how long the body had been there or where the victim died. It is also unclear if the victim's body showed any signs of trauma.

"We are investigating this as a homicide scene, but, again, we don't have a lot of details regarding the victim," Hogland said. He added that investigators are looking for anyone who may have information about a missing child in that age range.

The circumstances behind the death are under investigation, officials said in a news release. No arrests have been made.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white tarp set up in a wooded area, with several police vehicles around.

The body was found near the Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple, aerial video showed.

Hacienda Boulevard is closed between Richview and Skyline drives during the investigation.