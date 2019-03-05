Chicago Fire goalkeeper David Ousted joins Sports Feed on Tuesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's only been with the team for one regular season MLS Game, but already he's provided fans with a signature highlight.

In the 71st minute of the season opener against the Galaxy, David Ousted reached behind himself to stop a sure goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It didn't help the Fire capture a victory in Carson, but it has provided a signature highlight for the new goalkeeper as he starts his first season with the club.

Ahead of the team's home opener on Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium, David appeared on Sports Feed to discuss his team, the move to Chicago, and the save with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

