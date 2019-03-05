Chicago experts weigh in after HBO documentary on Michael Jackson allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center gets about 2,000 reports of child sexual abuse a year. However, only 15 percent to 20 percent are prosecuted. That’s because these types of cases are extremely hard to take to court and see to a successful conclusion. That’s no different if those cases involve a priest, a coach, a teacher or even a music icon.

Michael Jackson was arguably the world’s biggest entertainer of his time. On stage or before the cameras, his presence was second-to-none. His alleged child victims claimed that his power over them was even bigger.

The allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson provide the foundation of "Leaving Neverland," the stunning four-hour HBO documentary that concluded Monday night.

The experts at the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center have seen the story so many times before.

WGN’s Julie Unruh has more on the story.