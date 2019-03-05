Boy in critical condition after struck by semi-truck on South Side

CHICAGO —A boy was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a semi-truck struck him on the Southwest Side.
Police said the truck was traveling westbound on 51st Street around 3:45 p.m. While attempting to turn onto Western Avenue the truck hit a “male juvenile,” according to police. The Chicago Sun-Time reports the child is 12-years-old.
The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He is listed at the hospital in grave condition.
The semi-truck did not stop. Police located the truck and the driver a short time later at 33rd Street and Western. Police are investigating if the driver knew he had struck the boy. Police said the driver is cooperating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.801009 -87.684459