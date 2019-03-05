× Bears release linebacker Sam Acho

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Bears are getting ready to part ways with another player as the new league year approaches, and its a person that has made an impact on and off the field during his time in Chicago.

On Tuesday, the Bears released linebacker Sam Acho, ending his four-year run with the team.

He played in 51 games since 2015 with 15 starts, making 98 tackles with four sacks and three interceptions. Acho played in the first four games this season before a pectoral injury landed him on injured reserve.

Acho was also well known for his efforts off the field, including his efforts with Living Hope Christian Ministries, where the linebacker and family would head to Africa once a year for a humanitarian mission.

He also participated in a number of charity events around Chicago, which made him the Bears’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.

Acho also has served as the Bears’ NFLPA player rep along with being the Vice President of the organization’s executive committee. The linebacker has also never avoided issues in the league like the National Anthem demonstrations, which he spoke at length about during Bears’ OTAs in May.