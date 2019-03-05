Alvin Ailey dancers perform on WGN Morning News

Posted 10:54 AM, March 5, 2019, by

Members of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater close out Tuesday`s WGN Morning News.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.