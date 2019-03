Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —January is blasting Chicago in March.

A new record cold high temperatures for March 4 was set Monday.

The Chicago's official high temperature was just 12 degrees. That set a new record cold high temperature for March 4th, supplanting the old record of 17 set back in 1890.

It was also the single coldest March daytime high in 76 years.

The 12 deg high not only blew the old record for Mar 4 (17 in 1890) away but was the single coldest Mar daytime high in 76 yrs. Not since 10 deg Mar 2, 1943 has a March day been this cold! @WGNNews @duffyatkins @MikeJanssenWX @MorganKolkmeyer @WGNWeatherGuy pic.twitter.com/mPuZrAbewv — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) March 4, 2019

Temperatures will slowly start to climb out of the unseasonable cold. By the weekend, the Chicago area could see 45 degrees.

