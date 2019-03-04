Tuesday’s record 12-degree high demolishes 128 year old March 4th record; it was Chicago’s coldest March high in 76 years; southward-plunging chill played role in Alabama’s deadly Lee County Sunday twister—the first U.S. “EF4” in 672 days
Winter won’t quit! Record late-season cold blasts Chicago
Chicago’s temperatures marching backwards
In what year did Chicago experience the greatest range between the highest maximum temperature for the year and lowest minimum temperature for the year?
Have there been many below-zero temps in Chicago in March?
It’s officially the second coldest day in Chicago weather history
Record cold high temperature set for Chicago today
-
A little snow, then March roars in like a lion
Has Chicago ever recorded the nation’s highest or lowest temperature?
How does the March 3rd 8-degree record low max temp stack up against the whole month of March?
What were the lowest temperatures and biggest snowstorms from 1952-65?
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
-
Snow slams Chicago-area making mess of morning commute
What year has the most recorded all-time low and high temperatures?