The high temperature of 12, and low of -3 recorded at O’Hare International Airport on Monday yielded an average of just 5 degrees, a reading 29 degrees below normal. Making these frigid temperatures even more remarkable for this late in the season, is that they were observed with no snow cover. Typically, our early March sunshine incident on bare ground is strong enough to effectively modify intrusions of polar air. Over snow covered areas of northwest Illinois and Wisconsin, daytime temperatures struggled to reach the mid and upper single digits. The core of most intense cold will begin to shift east of the Great lakes on Tuesday, allowing temperatures to moderate slightly. Slow warming is expected through Friday, but readings are still forecast to average about 14 degrees below normal. Deepening low pressure over the Plains on Saturday promises to bring a more substantial spike in temperature.
Temperatures to slowly moderate through week
-
Snow system arrives late Saturday night and persists Sunday
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Chicago’s temperatures marching backwards
-
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow
-
A little snow, then March roars in like a lion
-
-
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
-
Surge of intense cold to last through midweek
-
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Dangerous cold grips Chicago, prompting warnings, closings
-
-
Records set: Wind chills in -50s Chicago area-wide this morning
-
Polar vortex thaw creates headaches for Chicago homeowners
-
It’s officially the second coldest day in Chicago weather history